Terrorist attack in Zhytomyr on August 5: two minors, agents of Russian intelligence, detained – SSU. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the National Police apprehended two Russian agents "hot on the trail" who carried out a terrorist attack in Zhytomyr on the evening of August 5.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

The attack involved the detonation of an improvised explosive device (IED) in one of the city’s neighborhoods. One man was killed and another hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigation revealed that the terrorist act was prepared by a 17-year-old local vocational college student and her peer, both recruited by the enemy. They came to the aggressor’s attention after seeking easy earnings via Telegram channels.

After being recruited, the minors received instructions from a Russian supervisor to make IEDs from improvised means. For conspiracy, the agents bought explosive components in various shops and local markets.

To maximize damage, they packed the explosive device with nuts and rigged it for remote detonation using a mobile phone with remote access for Russian intelligence officers.

The suspects then planted the explosive at coordinates received via messenger from their handler.

At the planned attack site, the agents concealed a phone camera, through which the occupiers monitored the arrival of victims and triggered the IED.

The SSU investigators have charged the suspects under Part 3 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act resulting in loss of life). A motion has been filed with the court to impose preventive detention.

The perpetrators face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As reported, on 5 August, an explosion occurred in Zhytomyr, killing one person.

