Enemy agent who helped Russian troops break through to Pokrovsk has been detained - SSU. PHOTO

SSU detained another Russian agent in the Donetsk region. The offender was tracking the locations of the Defence Forces in the hottest area of the frontline - Pokrovske- for the aggressor.

According to available data, the enemy was planning offensive operations using super-heavy guided bombs and all types of artillery.

What is known about the traitor?

As the investigation revealed, Russian military intelligence (better known as GRU) used its local agent. He was a 34-year-old electrician from neighbouring Myrnohrad who was waiting for the full occupation of the region.

To recruit the racist supporter, the Russian game engaged his classmate, who is currently fighting against the Defence Forces in eastern Ukraine.

What information was the enemy interested in?

"The main task of the agent was to go around Pokrovsk and the surrounding area, taking pictures of the positions of Ukrainian troops.

Most of all, the enemy was interested in the coordinates of fortifications, reserve command posts, and ammunition depots of Ukrainian troops," the SSU explained.

Returning home after reconnaissance missions, the suspect summarised the collected data in an intelligence report for the occupiers.

Exposing the traitor

The SSU officers exposed the offender in advance, documented his contacts with the Russian "liaison" and detained him. At the same time, the SSU secured the locations of Pokrovsk defenders.

During the searches, the SSU seized the detainee's phone with an anonymous chat in a messenger, where he coordinated his actions with the occupiers.

SSU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.