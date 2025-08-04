SSU drones strike 5 Russian fighter jets at Saky airfield, one completely destroyed

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) conducted a new special operation at the Saky airfield in Russia, damaging five Russian fighter jets with drones, one of which was completely destroyed.

This was reported by the SSU via Censor.NET.

"Last night, the SSU’s Special Operations Center ‘A’ drones ‘visited’ the military airfield ‘Saky’ in temporarily occupied Crimea. It is a key Russian airbase for operations in the Black Sea. The strike damaged an aviation weapons depot at the airfield. A Su-30SM aircraft was completely destroyed, and another was damaged. Three Su-24 jets were also hit," the statement reads.

It is noted that the enemy suffered significant losses, as a single Su-30SM aircraft can cost on average between $35 and $50 million.

Read more: Head of Defense Ministry procurement under Reznikov receives fifth charge

According to the service, the SSU Special Operations Center "A" also struck an aviation weapons depot at the airfield during the operation.

"The successful SSU special operation in Saky is another step toward weakening the enemy’s ability to wage its aggressive war against Ukraine. The occupiers must remember they will never feel safe on our land!" the SSU emphasized.