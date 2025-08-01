Spent over UAH 1 billion on purchasing products for Armed Forces of Ukraine: SSU detained former Defense Ministry official

The former head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Defense was detained for embezzling over UAH 1 billion allocated for the purchase of food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine during March-December 2022.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

"As the investigation established, while in office in the spring of 2022, he entered into an agreement with a private company for the purchase of wholesale food products and their supply to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, the cost of the products themselves was artificially inflated by 41%, and the price for organizing their delivery increased by 221%," the statement said.

According to the SSU, the official failed to properly verify the validity of the specified amounts and did not agree on the conclusion of the contract with the relevant departments of the defense ministry. This led to particularly large budget losses.

A forensic economic investigation confirmed the misappropriation of defense funds.

Currently, the former official has been notified of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation of property or acquisition of property through abuse of official position, committed on an especially large scale).

The issue of choosing a preventive measure for him is currently being decided. The offender faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

