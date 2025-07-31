Detention of NABU employee Mahamedrasulov was not politically motivated – SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) denied that the arrest and detention of NABU employee Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was stated in a comment by the SSU press service.

"In recent days, distorted information has been spreading from anonymous sources regarding the detention of NABU employee Ruslan Mahamedrasulov by the Security Service of Ukraine. There have been active attempts to spread the idea in society that this person was detained not on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state (Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), but for political reasons," the comment reads.

According to the SSU, all rumors that Mahamedrasulov was involved in documenting a well-known Ukrainian businessman are false.

"As the investigation established, the suspect had contacts with representatives of the aggressor country and acted as a mediator in selling batches of technical hemp belonging to his father to Russia (Republic of Dagestan). After reviewing the case materials and the substantial evidence base, the court placed Mahamedrasulov in custody until September 16 without the right to bail," the statement said.

The SSU stated that, in this context, the statements of certain public organization representatives who deliberately manipulate facts while assessing the materials released by the Service appear "at least strange." In particular, they claim that the suspect was trading with Uzbekistan rather than Dagestan and "ignore" evidence, including authentic audio recordings of the suspect’s conversations and documents from the relevant Russian state program officially published by the SSU.

All evidence, supported by relevant expert examinations, will receive proper evaluation in court, the security service noted. In light of this, the SSU urges the media not to promote any politically motivated theories that lack factual basis.

They also emphasized that the Security Service of Ukraine operates within the legal framework and will continue doing everything possible to neutralize Russia’s harmful influence on any state structures.

Earlier, media reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of the interregional detective department at NABU and detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95," Tymur Mindich.

The SSU announced that one of the heads of the interregional detective departments at NABU, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for conducting business with Russia.

