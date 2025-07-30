NABU official Mahamedrasulov, detained by SSU, was involved in documenting Mindich, - media

Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, the head of the NABU's Interregional Detective Department, detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by UP with reference to unnamed employees of anti-corruption bodies.

"In particular, according to anti-corruption officials, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, who is currently suspected of high treason, was one of the key employees who documented the president's friend Tymur Mindich in the same apartment the president himself had used to visit..

Because of this, both the NABU and SAPO prosecutors are now significantly demoralised and are waiting for the situation to be resolved not only with the future of both structures, but also with their colleagues," the article says.

In addition, UP's interlocutors note that all NABU and SAPO employees who were subjected to investigative actions by the SSU and the SBI on 21 July are "directly related to investigations involving top officials from Zelenskyy's inner circle."

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that a businessman close to the President's Office and co-owner of the "Kvartal 95" studio Tymur Mindich had left Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET's sources, Mindich is hiding from the NABU in Austria.

The NABU is preparing to serve a notice of suspicion to the co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Studio Tymur Mindich. This information was provided to journalists by an "influential interlocutor" in the anti-corruption agencies.

As a reminder, on 21 July 2025, NABU employees were subjected to investigative actions by the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office without court orders.

Later, the SSU reported that one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, had been exposed for doing business with Russia.

The Security Service announced the exposure of the current MP from the OPFL, Fedir Khrystenko. He is suspected of high treason. According to law enforcement, he was working to strengthen Russian influence on the NABU.

The Security Service of Ukraine also came to the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office.

