Co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Mindich leaves Ukraine – Zhelezniak

Close to the Office of the President, businessman and co-owner of the "Kvartal 95" studio Tymur Mindich has left Ukraine.

This was announced by People`s Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

"Shortly after midnight today, the country was left en route to Moldova by the well-known media, energy, agro, financial, and banking businessman and simply a good person, 45 years old (close to the Office of the President), Tymur Mindich," Zhelezniak wrote.

He added that "rumors say we won’t see him anytime soon."

