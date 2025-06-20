ENG
Co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Mindich leaves Ukraine – Zhelezniak

Co-owner of Kvartal Mindich left the country

Close to the Office of the President, businessman and co-owner of the "Kvartal 95" studio Tymur Mindich has left Ukraine.

This was announced by People`s Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

"Shortly after midnight today, the country was left en route to Moldova by the well-known media, energy, agro, financial, and banking businessman and simply a good person, 45 years old (close to the Office of the President), Tymur Mindich," Zhelezniak wrote.

He added that "rumors say we won’t see him anytime soon."

Zhelezniak on Mindych's escape

