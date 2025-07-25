ENG
News Mindich has left Ukraine
NABU monitored Mindich, co-owner of "Kvartal 95", from Boholiubov’s apartment

NABU detectives wiretapped the apartment of "Kvartal-95" co-owner Tymur Mindich.

This was reported by MP Oleksii Honcharenko, Censor.NET informs.

"The NABU drilled to Mindich's apartment from Boholiubov's apartment. His apartment is located above Mindich's apartment and from there they were able to drill and listen to Mindich's apartment.

For this help, Boholiubov was taken abroad. The only problem is that they didn't listen for long. A few months," the MP said.

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that a businessman close to the Presidential Office and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich had left Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET's sources, Mindich is hiding from NABU in Austria.

The NABU is preparing a notice of suspicion to the co-owner of "'Kvartal 95' Studio" Tymur Mindich. This information was provided to journalists by an "influential interlocutor" in the anti-corruption agencies.

