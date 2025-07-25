Mindich is hiding from NABU in Austria - sources

Businessman and co-owner of Kvartal 95 Tymur Mindich is currently hiding from NABU in Austria.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.

According to the source, Mindich was spotted in Vienna several times.

The co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio is a person of interest in the NABU investigation into the embezzlement of public funds.

The media reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy celebrated his birthday in 2021 at Tymur Mindich's apartment.

Immediately after the information about the preparation of a suspicion against Mindich appeared in the media, Zelenskyi launched an operation to eliminate the independence of the NABU.

The Verkhovna Rada passed a bill, which was later signed by the president. This sparked mass protests across Ukraine.

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported that a businessman close to the President's Office and co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio Tymur Mindich had left Ukraine.

