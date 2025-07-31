Rally in support of adoption of bill on restoring independence of NABU began near Verkhovna Rada. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A protest is taking place in the capital's Mariinsky Park, near the Verkhovna Rada, demanding the adoption of a bill that would restore independence to anti-corruption bodies.

Participants are calling on lawmakers not to delay.

Recall that today the parliament is to consider the presidential bill aimed at restoring the independence of the anti-corruption bodies.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed Bill 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later stated that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

On 24 July, the Rada registered draft law No. 13531, which would abolish the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a draft law that guarantees the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.

The Rada will consider Zelenskyy's draft law on 31 July 2025.