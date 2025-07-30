Germany expects Verkhovna Rada to swiftly pass bill restoring NABU and SAPO powers - Foreign Ministry

Germany hopes Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada will support the bill restoring independence of anti-corruption bodies.

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Giese said this at a briefing on Wednesday, July 30, Ukrinform reports, as cited by Censor.NET.

Giese stated that Germany welcomes the fact that the Ukrainian government responded to clear criticism from Ukrainian society and partners.

"The bill submitted by the president to Parliament is a first step in the right direction. It should be quickly adopted by the Ukrainian Parliament and then signed by the president. We expect this process to proceed without delay to restore lost trust," the spokesman said.

He promised that Berlin will "carefully examine" the bill and closely monitor the further process. According to him, a final assessment has not yet been made; it will take some time before experts deliver their verdict.

The German Foreign Ministry spokesman also confirmed that Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Chancellor Friedrich Merz held intensive contacts with their Ukrainian counterparts last week. The German side is also in direct contact with relevant authorities and Ukrainian civil society.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July, he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

On 24 July, the Rada registered draft law No. 13531, which would abolish the elimination of independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a draft law that guarantees the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.

The Rada will consider Zelenskyy's draft law on 31 July 2025.

