Verkhovna Rada law enforcement committee unanimously backs bill restoring NABU and SAPO powers

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement backed the presidential draft law No. 13533 on restoring the powers of the NABU and SAPO at the first reading and as a whole.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak of the Voice party, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the draft law was unanimously approved without any changes to the originally registered text.

Nineteen members voted "for," with none against or abstaining.

"Tomorrow (July 31 - ed.), this decision will be put to a vote in the Rada plenary session. Both readings will take place immediately. Everything will be fine, there are more than enough votes," Zhelezniak added.

