VR Committee is holding meeting on draft laws on NABU and SAPO. Live updates

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement is holding a meeting on draft laws to restore the powers of the NABU and the SAPO.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak is broadcasting the meeting, Censor.NET reports.

As a reminder, the Verkhovna Rada will consider the presidential draft law No. 13533 on the powers of the NABU and the SAPO on 31 July.

