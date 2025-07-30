ENG
News New law regarding NABU and SAPO
VR Committee is holding meeting on draft laws on NABU and SAPO. Live updates

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement is holding a meeting on draft laws to restore the powers of the NABU and the SAPO.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak is broadcasting the meeting, Censor.NET reports.

As a reminder, the Verkhovna Rada will consider the presidential draft law No. 13533 on the powers of the NABU and the SAPO on 31 July.

