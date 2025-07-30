VR Committee is holding meeting on draft laws on NABU and SAPO. Live updates
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement is holding a meeting on draft laws to restore the powers of the NABU and the SAPO.
MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak is broadcasting the meeting, Censor.NET reports.
As a reminder, the Verkhovna Rada will consider the presidential draft law No. 13533 on the powers of the NABU and the SAPO on 31 July.
