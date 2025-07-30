Since 2016, 71 MPs have been notified of suspicion by NABU. 31 - from current convocation of VR

The anti-corruption authorities have announced suspicions against MPs, including those of the current convocation.

This was reported by the press service of the NABU, Censor.NET reports.

"Before the NABU and the SAPO were established in 2015, bringing MPs to justice for corruption was the exception rather than the rule. The situation has changed," the statement said.

The NABU noted that from 2016 to 2025, 71 current and former MPs were notified of suspicion in criminal proceedings investigated by the National Bureau's detectives.

"Of these, 42 are for the period of 2022-2025. 31 of the defendants are members of the current, ninth convocation of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," they added.

Typical corruption offenses in which MPs were found guilty include:

misappropriation or embezzlement of property, Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – 17;

obtaining unlawful benefits, Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – 4;

abuse of power or office, Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – 14;

false declaration, Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – 15;

illegal enrichment, Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – 3.

"NABU and SAPO have consistently proved that the law is the same for everyone, and the parliamentary mandate does not exempt from liability," they concluded.

