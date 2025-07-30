European Solidarity faction submitted an alternative bill on NABU and SAPO

"European Solidarity has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada an alternative bill to the presidential one to restore the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the co-chair of the faction, Iryna Herashchenko.

"In the turbo mode, what can be called a crime against the country, a crime against European integration, against the future, actually took place. This naturally stirred up Ukrainian society and caused dissatisfaction among our partners. By the way, we are the only ones who directly warned about this, about all the threats that exist for European integration, and most importantly, for technical assistance to Ukraine. It's no secret that today we earn money for our army as a state, but all social benefits are funded by our partners. Today, this funding has been put on hold, and this is a threat to every Ukrainian. To unblock this, it is no longer time to play various political games, although there is a temptation to do so," said MP Viktoriia Syumar.

Read also: A large team worked on the development of a new bill on the powers of NABU and SAPO, representatives of the Ministry of Justice were involved, - Fedorov

According to Herashchenko, the president's draft law has several significant comments. In particular, it does not restore the abolished transparent competitive selection in the prosecutor's office, which in the Ukrainian reality will increase the dependence of prosecutors, provoke increased repression and "tightening the screws."

The MP stated that the problem of extrajudicial searches remains unresolved, and the excessiveness of these searches has already been pointed out by the Head of the HACC. The ECHR has also responded to the unlawfulness of the practice of extrajudicial searches in Ukraine.

Read also: AntAC calls on Ukrainians to peacefully protest: Only together we can stop the dismantling of anti-corruption infrastructure

"We believe that extrajudicial searches are possible only for serious crimes, such as murder, rape, mining, and we have taken into account the criticism we heard from the SAPO and NABU, and we have left the provision that urgent searches can take place in case of bribery or attempted bribery. This is important in the context of the fight against corruption," she explained.

The EU also demands that transparent competitions in the prosecutor's office be preserved.

"The third very important novelty of our version of the draft law. To date, the President's Office, the leadership of the President's Office, as well as the SBI and the SBI leadership have been removed from the jurisdiction of the NABU. We believe that today, when the country is actually run by 5-6 managers from the Presidential Office, it is important that in case of a criminal corruption offense, the leadership of the Presidential Office or the SBI should also fall under the jurisdiction of the NABU," the co-chair of the faction added.

The ES also called for live broadcasting of the Verkhovna Rada sessions.

Also read: A pool of anonymous telegram channels coordinatedly supported the President's initiative to eliminate the independence of NABU and SAPO - TEXTY.ORG

"That is why the parliamentary sessions should be broadcast live," emphasizes Eurosolidarity. "Society needs to know the position of the parliamentary factions, who votes how, and politicians should be held accountable for this. If there is a live broadcast, it will discipline the hall in order to quickly and quickly correct the mistakes of July 22, so that the bill is adopted, immediately signed by the speakers, presidents and restores the independence of the anti-corruption bodies," Gerashchenko added.

The political force also reminded that on July 31, the deadline for the appointment of a legally elected candidate to head the BES expires, and that among the beacons of Ukraine's international financial donors are also the SBI reform and other urgent bills.

As a reminder, the Verkhovna Rada will consider the presidential draft law No. 13533 on the powers of the NABU and the SAPO on July 31.

Read more: Stefanchuk: We expect the presidential bill on NABU/SAPO to be adopted as a whole