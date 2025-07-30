MPs seek guarantees that NABU, SAPO will not prosecute those who voted for Law No. 12414 – media

On the eve of the vote to restore the independence of NABU and SAPO, some lawmakers are seeking assurances from the authorities that, afterward, the anti‑corruption bodies will not pursue those who supported Law No. 12414.

Ukrainska Pravda reported this, citing law‑enforcement sources, Censor.NET notes.

The sources say MPs want certain "phantom guarantees" that, once their independence is reinstated, NABU and SAPO will not begin working with particular zeal against those parliamentarians who "so eagerly voted for Law No. 12414 to their own applause, betraying an unwarranted sense of satisfaction."

Ukrainska Pravda’s sources close to the Presidential Office also speak of six potential notices of suspicion against members of the president’s faction for illicit enrichment and false asset declarations, reportedly prepared even before the vote and now all the more ready to be served.

Meanwhile, influential figures within the anti‑corruption hierarchy told UP: "We are not the SSU or SBI. What ‘political persecution’? We have always operated on these principles, and we still do—that is our security guarantee. But if the political leadership refuses to fight corruption, delivering what society expects becomes exponentially harder."

"And this Thursday, the day Parliament votes on restoring NABU and SAPO’s independence, Ukrainian society is unlikely to watch calmly, even if the bill is passed," they added.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July, he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

On 24 July, the Rada registered draft law No. 13531, which would abolish the elimination of independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a draft law that guarantees the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.

The Rada will consider Zelenskyy's draft law on 31 July 2025.

