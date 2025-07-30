Protests in Kyiv enter ninth day over bill curbing NABU and SAPO powers. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ahead of the vote on the bill to restore NABU and SAPO powers, people in Kyiv staged a protest.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to hromadske.

Protesters gathered again in the square near the Ivan Franko Theatre. They are dissatisfied with what they regard as limits placed on the anti‑corruption bodies and emphasize that they will watch closely which bill the Verkhovna Rada adopts.

The protesters also observed a minute’s silence in memory of Ukraine’s fallen defenders. The video was posted by Liubov Shypovych.

