Abolition of NABU and SAPO independence
Protests in Kyiv enter ninth day over bill curbing NABU and SAPO powers. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ahead of the vote on the bill to restore NABU and SAPO powers, people in Kyiv staged a protest.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to hromadske.

Protesters gathered again in the square near the Ivan Franko Theatre. They are dissatisfied with what they regard as limits placed on the anti‑corruption bodies and emphasize that they will watch closely which bill the Verkhovna Rada adopts.

Read more: Germany expects Verkhovna Rada to swiftly pass bill restoring NABU and SAPO powers - Foreign Ministry

Protest against the law on NABU and SAPO on 30 July

The protesters also observed a minute’s silence in memory of Ukraine’s fallen defenders. The video was posted by Liubov Shypovych.

Read more: MPs seek guarantees that NABU, SAPO will not prosecute those who voted for Law No. 12414 – media

