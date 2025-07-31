ENG
News Russian fake news
NABU not preparing suspicion against Svyrydenko and Presidential Office officials. This is fake – statement

No suspicion planned for Svyrydenko — NABU denies fake news

NABU denies reports of plans to charge Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and officials from the Presidential Office.

The Bureau’s press service reported this, as cited by Censor.NET.

"A number of anonymous and pro-Russian Telegram channels are spreading false information about an alleged preparation of suspicion notices against the Prime Minister of Ukraine and officials of the Presidential Office.

We emphasize that this information is not true," the statement said.

