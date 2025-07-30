Svyrydenko meets with Davis to discuss launch of U.S.-Ukraine Investment Fund and defense agreements

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko met with U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Ukraine Julia Davis to discuss cooperation on launching the U.S.-Ukraine Investment Fund.

"I thanked the United States and President Trump for sending a clear message: Russia must be forced to come to the negotiating table. Our conversation focused on key areas of cooperation.

First and foremost, the launch of the U.S.-Ukraine Investment Fund. For this initiative to succeed, the first projects must begin without delay. It is equally important that the fund is able to support defense-related initiatives inside Ukraine," she said.

The sides also discussed potential defense agreements between Ukraine and the U.S.—a topic recently raised by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his conversation with U.S. leader Donald Trump.

"Our goal is to move from words to action. Finally, we also discussed financial support and the next steps in our cooperation with the IMF. I intend to continue these discussions soon with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent," Svyrydenko added.

