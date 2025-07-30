Davis and Stefanishyna held meeting: they discussed ways to deepen American-Ukrainian partnership. PHOTO

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires in Ukraine Julie Davis met with Olha Stefanishyna, the President’s Special Representative for U.S. Cooperation Development, to discuss the functioning of the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

Ambassador Davis reported this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"The U.S.-Ukraine partnership is central to Ukraine’s recovery, long-term stability, and the path to peace. I met with Olha Stefanishyna to discuss ways to deepen that partnership and how the Reconstruction Investment Fund can drive economic ties, attract trusted U.S. investment, and help build a stronger future for the Ukrainian people," Davis said.

