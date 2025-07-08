Sullivan denied that Biden administration was holding back escalation: Main strategy was to provide military assistance to Ukraine

Former US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has denied that Joe Biden's administration was focused on containing the escalation in Russia's war against Ukraine.

He said this in an interview with Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

"The main strategy was to provide an unprecedented amount of military assistance to Ukraine and to impose a historic level of sanctions on Russia. If you look at the number of weapons we provided and the speed with which it was done, I think it exceeded any expectations in February 2022," Sullivan said, adding that even under the threat of tactical nuclear weapons, the United States did not stop supplying.

According to him, the restrictions on strikes by US long-range weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation were temporary. "Such strikes would have a limited effect. They will never be a panacea in this war," he emphasized.

Sullivan also criticized the current Trump administration, accusing it of actions that "harm Ukraine's position both on the battlefield and at the negotiating table."

