Shmyhal met with US Ambassador Davis: Preparing new important projects. PHOTOS

Minister of Defence Denys Shmyhal met with US Chargé d'Affaires Julie Davis, Defence Attaché at the US Embassy in Ukraine Brigadier General Brad Nicholson and Commander of SAG-U and NSATU Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard.

He announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I thanked the United States, President Trump and Congress for the extraordinary level of support. In particular, for announcing the transfer of Patriot systems and long-range weapons. This is important for protecting people from daily Russian shelling," he said in a statement.

Thus, according to Shmyhal, the state of implementation of agreements in the field of defence support and the development of bilateral cooperation, in particular on joint production of drones, were discussed with US representatives.

"We are preparing new important projects. We summed up the results of the meeting in the Ramstein format. He expressed his gratitude for the participation of Defence Secretary Pete Haggett. It is important to hold the next meeting in person in the near future.



We are working in close coordination with our American partners. Achieving lasting peace through strength remains our goal. And we are convinced that this can be achieved under the leadership of the United States," the Defence Minister concluded.

