Orban on US-EU trade deal: Trump "ate Von der Leyen for breakfast"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that US President Donald Trump actually "ate" European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen "for breakfast" when concluding a trade deal between the US and the EU.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

According to Orban, the European Commission President acted as a "featherweight", while Trump was a "heavyweight" in the negotiations.

"This is not an agreement... Donald Trump ate Von der Leyen for breakfast," The Hungarian prime minister said.

Orban also noted that everyone had suspected this development before the talks began.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the US and the European Union had signed a trade deal.

Read more: US and EU sign trade deal, - Trump