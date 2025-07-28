US and EU sign trade deal, - Trump

The United States and the European Union have signed a trade agreement.

This was announced by US leader Donald Trump following talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on 27 July in Scotland, "Radio Liberty", reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to Trump, the current agreement is the largest in scale among all those already concluded by the United States, the US import duty for the EU will be 15% (as well as the EU duty for the US) instead of 30% if the agreement had not been reached.

In addition, Trump said that the EU will buy $150 billion worth of energy resources from the US, which will solve "many problems for Europe".

As a reminder, the deadline set by US President Donald Trump for concluding trade agreements expires in early August. After this period, countries that fail to reach an agreement with Washington will be subject to high import duties.

