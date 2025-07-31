SSU reported that there were no grounds for my non-appointment - Tsyvinskyi. PHOTO

Oleksandr Tsyvynskyi said that the Security Service of Ukraine has officially confirmed that there are no grounds for non-appointment of the Director of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a post on his Facebook page.

Tsyvinsky stressed that the SSU had responded to his request:

The Cabinet of Ministers did not receive any request regarding his candidacy;

The entire check was conducted solely based on the appeal of the Head of the Competition Commission Laura Stefan;

The letter referred to by the Cabinet of Ministers is dated 30 June - after the competition was over, the commission's decision was made, and the documents were submitted to the Government;

There is no second copy of the letter. After returning from the CMU, it was destroyed.

Thus, according to Tsyvinskyi, there is no official document that would contain substantiated "security risks".

He stressed that the competition commission had conducted all the stages properly and had repeatedly confirmed him as the sole winner of the competition. The SSU has not officially raised any objections to his candidacy.

"A state institution that is supposed to protect the economy should start with principles, not manoeuvres. I passed an open competition. All documents have been submitted. The commission's decision has been made.

Now it's up to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to make a decision," said Tsyvinsky.

Read more: BES Commission member Malaskevichius: Shocked by scale of attempts to influence our decision

As a reminder, on 7 July, the government refused to appoint the winner of the competition for the position of Director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES).