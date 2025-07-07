Cabinet of Ministers illegally rejects competition commission’s decision on new BES head, jeopardizing IMF and EU commitments – Zhelezniak

On Monday, July 7, the government refused to appoint the winner of the competition for the position of director of the Economic Security Bureau (ESB). People’s Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak stated that this decision by the Cabinet violates the ESB law and undermines Ukraine’s commitments to the IMF and the EU.

He wrote this on Facebook, cited by Censor.NET.

"These corrupt sc**bags, in VIOLATION of the law, decided to reject the competition commission’s decision and supposedly hold the contest for the ESB head again. This is pure manipulation and jeopardizes our obligations to the IMF and the EU. The entire government voted unanimously under the instruction of the Office of the President and personally Zelenskyy. Because the candidate chosen by NABU poses a risk of exposing all the schemes they have built. That’s it. I have no words except to say this is a clear crime, and I hope that someday everyone who voted for this in the Cabinet session will bear direct criminal responsibility for it... Here’s your true willingness of the authorities to fight corruption," the deputy said.

Earlier reports stated that the Cabinet of Ministers refused to appoint the winner of the competition for the position of director of the Economic Security Bureau (ESB).

Recall that on June 25, the Selection Commission chose Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, head of the detectives unit in the Second Main Department of NABU, as the winner of the ESB director competition. On June 30, the Commission submitted his nomination to the Prime Minister of Ukraine. The government was required to approve the candidate within 10 days.

