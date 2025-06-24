Competition for BES chief: Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi elected as director

The selection committee has chosen a new director for Ukraine’s Bureau of Economic Security (BES). Committee members voted in favor of Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, head of the detective unit in the Second Main Directorate of NABU.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

"As the author of the law under which this competition is held, I can responsibly confirm that Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi is the winner. He has been selected as head of the BES," the statement reads.

Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi is a NABU detective and one of the leaders of the "Clean City" operation.

"That’s it. An excellent choice by the commission. Now the government has 10 days to make the appointment. The government session is already scheduled for tomorrow at 12:00," Zhelezniak reminded.

