Russian "mole" detained in Defense Ministry’s State Special Transport Service: he "leaked" data on unit where he was training – SSU. PHOTO

Military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has uncovered another attempt by Russian military intelligence to infiltrate the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SU press centre.

What is known about the traitor?

During a preemptive operation in Dnipropetrovsk region, a mobilized serviceman of the State Special Transport Service of the Ministry of Defense, assigned to a combat brigade, was detained for working for the enemy.

The arrest occurred while the suspect was undergoing general military training at a training ground.

The investigation revealed that the serviceman was recruited by the occupiers immediately after mobilization into the unit. He came under Russian GRU’s radar due to his pro-Russian comments on social media.

What task did he perform?

"The agent’s main task was to adjust Russian airstrikes against the Defense Forces in Dnipropetrovsk region.

It was documented that the suspect "leaked" to Russian intelligence the geolocations of the military unit where he was training," the report states.

The agent also began collecting coordinates of adjacent Defense Forces units targeted by the occupiers for missile strikes.

"The gathered intelligence was sent via messenger to the handler as Google Maps markers with detailed descriptions of potential ‘targets,’" the SSU explained.

Military counterintelligence identified the "mole" in advance, documented his contacts with Russian GRU, and detained him. During the special operation, measures were taken to secure Defense Forces locations in the area of enemy intelligence activity.

During the search, the detainee’s phone was seized with evidence of working for the enemy.

What does the traitor face?

SSU investigators in Dnipropetrovsk region have notified him of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is held in custody without bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The special operation was conducted under procedural guidance of the Dnipro Specialized Defense Prosecutor’s Office of the Eastern Region.