Shooting in Cherkasy: no one was injured except perpetrator, who was detained. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers detained a man who opened fire in a restaurant in Cherkasy.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

According to the police, the man entered the premises, fired several shots from a weapon, injuring himself. After that, the attacker locked himself in the bathroom.

The police immediately evacuated the visitors and staff, and fenced off the area around the establishment.

Within an hour, the shooter was detained by KORD special forces. He is currently being detained in accordance with the procedural procedure, and doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.

"The KORD special forces detained him, no one else was injured. The victim was hospitalised," the statement said.

As reported earlier, an unknown person opened fire at a McDonald's in Cherkasy.

