Unknown man opened fire at McDonald’s in Cherkasy: he is still inside building with weapon. VIDEO

A shooting has taken place in a catering establishment in the centre of Cherkasy. Currently, medics and law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police.

"It is preliminarily known that a man with a weapon is inside the premises. The police evacuated visitors and staff.

The investigative team, special forces, and medics are at the address. Please do not approach the scene of the incident. More details later," they said.

According to Suspilne, it happened near the McDonald's restaurant on Smelyanska Street.

Read more: Shooting in Izmail: police officer Mykhailo Soroka was killed. PHOTO.

