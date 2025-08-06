Shooting in Izmail: police officer Mykhailo Soroka killed. PHOTO

On 5 August, police lieutenant Mykhailo Soroka was tragically killed while on duty in his hometown of Izmail. His life was cut short by an attacker's bullet.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

The 34-year-old policeman is survived by his wife and two young children.

Mykhailo Soroka was born in Izmail. In 2008, he graduated from the National Academy of Internal Affairs and dedicated his life to serving the Ukrainian people.

He worked in various police units in Odesa region: as an operative, district police officer, juvenile police officer, and most recently as an inspector of the response sector of the patrol police in the Izmail district department.

"A true officer is honest, principled, dedicated and ready to defend anyone who needs it. A police officer never shied away from difficulties and never retreated in the face of danger.

Also read: Police detained a man who beat and shot an Armed Forces veteran in Kharkiv. PHOTO.

Mykhailo was a loving husband and a caring father. To his colleagues, he was not only a reliable friend, but also a man with a big heart. The police officer left behind deep sorrow and pain of loss in the hearts of his family, colleagues and everyone who knew him," the police added.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that a shooting took place in the city of Izmail, Odesa region, on the evening of 5 August. A man opened fire while patrol policemen were checking his documents