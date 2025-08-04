Police detain man who beat and shot at AFU war veteran in Kharkiv. PHOTO

The Kharkiv region police have detained a perpetrator who beat and shot a Ukrainian Armed Forces war veteran.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the police press service.

In the evening of August 3, witnesses reported gunfire in the Industrialnyi district. Police patrols, an investigative team, and a forensic laboratory immediately responded to the scene.

Police established that during a sudden altercation one of the participants drew a traumatic pistol and fired point-blank at his opponent, then beat him. The 22-year-old victim, a Ukrainian Armed Forces war veteran, was hospitalized.

Later, the Office of the Prosecutor General clarified that on August 3, 2025, near an apartment building on 92nd Brigade Street in Kharkiv, a conflict arose between the men.

During an altercation, a 43-year-old suspect pulled out a 9mm PMR traumatic pistol and shot a veteran of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The victim is a Ukrainian defender who lost a leg while carrying out a combat mission during the war and has been fitted with a prosthesis. The man who fired the shot was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Prosecutors are preparing charges against him. The victim is currently in hospital receiving necessary medical care.