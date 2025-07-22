Unidentified man shoots Range Rover driver in Vasylkiv: attacker is wanted - National Police

Police in Kyiv region have opened a criminal investigation into the shooting in Vasylkiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, an unknown person approached a local resident's car and fired several shots at the driver. The victim was hospitalised. Police are searching for the attacker.

"The incident took place on 21 July at 10:50 p.m. in the city of Vasylkiv, Obukhiv district, Kyiv region: on the street, an unknown person fired a weapon at a local resident who was in his own Range Rover. The man sustained gunshot wounds and was hospitalised," the statement said.

Police investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (attempted murder). The search for the shooter is ongoing.