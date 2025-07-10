Shooting in centre of Sumy: victim hospitalised, shooter wanted

On the evening of 9 July, a conflict between a group of people occurred in the centre of Sumy, during which one of the participants opened fire. One person was injured as a result of the shots.

This was reported by the police of Sumy region, Censor.NET informs.

The incident took place on one of the city's central streets. According to preliminary information, one of the participants in the conflict pulled out a gun and wounded his opponent, after which he fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound, where he is being treated. His condition is being assessed by doctors.

The police are conducting operational and search activities to identify the shooter, his whereabouts and the circumstances of the incident. They are also looking for eyewitnesses to the incident.

