Unknown person kills SSU colonel Voronych in Kyiv, - Chervinskyi

An unknown person killed SSU officer Ivan Voronych in Kyiv. It happened around 8 am.

This was reported on Facebook by ex-intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi, Censor.NET informs.

"Today there was a loss for me personally and for many patriotic SSU officers. A worthy officer (Colonel) Voronych Ivan Ivanovych was killed by an enemy saboteur. Eternal memory, respect and honour!" - he said.

According to Chervinskyi, Voronych was a man who had been fighting the enemy since 2014 and was one of those who launched a direction in the Service that is now causing many problems for the invaders.

"The enemy killer did his dirty work with five shots at point blank range, when he was leaving the apartment, at 8 a.m. today," he concluded.

The SSU press service confirmed to "Babel" publication that the deceased was an employee of the special service, but did not specify his name.

They did not name the deceased, but noted that the investigation is being conducted under Article 348 of the Criminal Code - an attempted attack on the life of a law enforcement officer or military personnel.

Earlier, law enforcement officials reported that a shooting had taken place in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, killing a man.

