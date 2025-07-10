Shooting in Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv: man killed

A shooting took place in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, killing a man.

This was reported by the National Police.

At the scene, law enforcement officers found a body with a gunshot wound.

Investigative teams from the district and main police departments, dog handlers and criminal investigation officers are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the crime and the identity of the deceased.

Police are investigating the incident as a premeditated murder.

