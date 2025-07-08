Unknown man shoots man dead in Desnianskyi district of Kyiv: attacker is being sought. PHOTO

Police are establishing the circumstances of the murder of a man in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv. The police received a report of a shooting at around 7am today.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kyiv Police Communications Department.

What is known about the crime?

Law enforcement officers have previously found out that an unknown person approached a car parked on the street with a man inside, fired a weapon, and then fled. The victim died from the gunshot wound.

Currently, the investigative team of the territorial unit and the capital's main department, criminal investigation officers, and dog handlers are working at the scene.

Criminal proceedings were initiated over the incident under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - premeditated murder. Measures are being taken to identify and detain the attacker.