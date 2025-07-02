Man who shot at car of volunteer Dvoretska in Kyiv has been detained. Suspicion is being prepared, - prosecutor’s office. PHOTO

The man who shot at the car of a volunteer in Kyiv has been detained, and prosecutors will serve him a notice of suspicion of hooliganism with weapons.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Podil District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted in criminal proceedings over hooliganism committed with weapons.

"It has been established that a Kyiv resident, riding a bicycle on a road in the Podil district of the capital, pulled out a gun and shot a Ford car from behind while driving. He then immediately fled the scene.

A woman and her son were in the car, and she said that she had not had a conflict with the man and could not explain the reasons for his actions," the report said.

See more: Woman opens fire on high-rise building in Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv: police are searching for perpetrator. PHOTO

Why did the attacker open fire?

Police officers quickly identified the cyclist as a 46-year-old Kyiv resident. It turned out that another white car had failed to slow down near the puddle and doused the man with water. The cyclist hit the car with his hand and then started to catch up.

After a while, the man caught up with the white car, but not the one that had doused him, and fired a shot at the car.

The shooter was detained and the gun was seized. A notice of suspicion is being prepared to the detainee under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism committed with the use of firearms or cold steel or other objects specially adapted or prepared in advance for inflicting bodily harm.

The sanction of the article provides for a sentence of imprisonment for a term of three to seven years.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that an unknown person shot at the car of veteran Dvoretska in Kyiv.