ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9462 visitors online
News Photo Shooting in Kyiv
11 344 101

Woman opens fire on high-rise building in Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv: police are searching for perpetrator. PHOTO

In the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown woman opened fire on an apartment building.

This was reported by the police of the capital after monitoring a video posted on local telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.

shooting

The recording shows the woman, standing near one of the entrances, firing a shot towards the building with a weapon and fleeing the scene.

An investigative team arrived at the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident and identify the offender. Law enforcers are also finding out what kind of weapon was used and whether anyone was injured in the incident.

The issue of legal qualification of the event is currently being resolved.

Watch more: In Kyiv, police detained Audi passenger who fired pistol. VIDEO

Author: 

Kyyiv (2111) police forces (1565) shooting (352)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 