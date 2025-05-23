11 344 101
Woman opens fire on high-rise building in Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv: police are searching for perpetrator. PHOTO
In the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, an unknown woman opened fire on an apartment building.
This was reported by the police of the capital after monitoring a video posted on local telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.
The recording shows the woman, standing near one of the entrances, firing a shot towards the building with a weapon and fleeing the scene.
An investigative team arrived at the scene to establish the circumstances of the incident and identify the offender. Law enforcers are also finding out what kind of weapon was used and whether anyone was injured in the incident.
The issue of legal qualification of the event is currently being resolved.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password