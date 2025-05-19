In Kyiv, police detained Audi passenger who fired pistol. VIDEO

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, a man decided to shoot a gun while driving an Audi.

According to Censor.NET, the driver and the passenger with the weapon were quickly found by law enforcement officers. Investigators detained the attackers and seized the gun. The detainees are two Kyiv residents, aged 22 and 33. They were taken to the Darnytsia Police Department. The information has already been registered in the URPI for hooliganism committed with weapons.

