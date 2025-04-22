Shooting took place in Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv in morning: man wounded. PHOTOS

In the morning, a shooting took place in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, and a man was wounded.

This was reported by the Communication Department of the National Police, Censor.NET informs.

The investigative team and other emergency services are currently working at the scene. The wounded man was hospitalised.

Law enforcement officers received a report of a man with a gunshot wound at 8:50 am.

Watch more: Conflict with shooting between occupiers in seized Velyki Kopani in Kherson region: "Who’s with MP? Get down, f#ck! I’ll kill you, f#ck!". VIDEO

"The leadership of the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv, police officers of the territorial unit, dog handlers and medics immediately arrived at the address. The victim is currently receiving medical assistance. The Kyiv police are establishing the circumstances and searching for the persons involved in the crime," the statement said.

The criminal proceedings were initiated under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - attempted murder.

Watch more: Man opens fire with assault rifle in Kamianske: he is detained. VIDEO