Man opens fire with assault rifle in Kamianske: he is detained. VIDEO

A 44-year-old man opened fire with an assault rifle in Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region. No one was injured.

This was reported by the regional police, Censor.NET reports.

"The incident took place on 20 April at around 2:30 p.m. on the left bank of Kamianske in the yard of an apartment block. The police received a report that an unknown man was firing shots from an object similar to an automatic weapon. An investigative team arrived at the scene and detained the offender. During the inspection, they seized a weapon, preliminarily a Kalashnikov rifle. The man was preliminarily intoxicated," the statement said.

The man was detained and criminal proceedings were initiated under Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Investigative actions are ongoing. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to seven years.

