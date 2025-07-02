Unknown person shoots at veteran Dvoretska’s car in Kyiv. PHOTO

Viktoriia Dvoretska, a veteran and head of the instructor department of the "Come Back Alive" project, said that an unknown person on a bicycle shot at her car. She was in the car with her son at the time.

She posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Yesterday at 20 o'clock, my son and I were returning home from the store. Passing the 'Vynohradar' market, I noticed a cyclist hitting the window of another car with his hand. A minute or two later, I heard a strange sound - I looked in the rearview mirror and saw a creature on a bicycle shooting at our car with a weapon-like object. I brake, ask the child to bend down and run out to him. Mum's gangster, apparently not expecting me to stop, runs away on his bike into the market.





I look at the car and see a hole about 15 centimetres to the rear window, on the side where Ivan was sitting in the car seat," she said.

Dvoretska called the police, and an hour later they showed her the surveillance photos and were looking for the unknown man. He was probably shooting with an air pistol.

"I should add. I'm in favour of owning weapons, I own them myself. But weapons that are registered and move in the legal field. Because to understand, if at the moment when some crazy person shoots my child, I use my own weapon, even to shoot in the air, then most likely I would be sitting in the police station and the courts would be waiting for me. My weapon can be identified by ballistics expertise - and this is, first of all, the understanding of responsibility. The rest will follow. I really hope for effective police work," she added.

