Preparing new Russian shelling and terrorist attacks: SSU detains Russian agent in Kyiv. PHOTOS

Another Russian agent who collected information about the security system of the Defence Forces administrative buildings in Kyiv was exposed.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

The woman was detained "red-handed" when she was conducting additional reconnaissance near the Main Directorate of the National Guard.

"According to the agent's task, the woman had to prepare and hand over to the curator a plan for the location of checkpoints and service car parks along the perimeter of the defence institution. As the investigation revealed, the agent was collecting similar information about the TCR's locations in different districts of Kyiv," the statement said.

In the future, the Russians planned to use the intelligence to prepare new terrorist attacks and air strikes on Kyiv.

"The agent was a local 36-year-old freelancer recruited by the FSB. The enemy intelligence service recruited the woman remotely through her acquaintance from the temporarily occupied Crimea, who cooperates with Russia. In case of performing hostile tasks, the agent hoped to be "evacuated" to russia through third countries," the SSU said.

During the search, the SSU seized the woman's smartphone, which she used to contact her FSB supervisor.





She has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The woman is in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

