Spying on Ukrainian Armed Forces airfields: Russian agent detained by SSU in Lviv region. PHOTO

A Russian informant was detained in the Lviv region who was supposed to pass on to the occupiers the coordinates of operational airfields with combat helicopters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The woman in question is a 38-year-old local unemployed woman who was recruited by the Russian special services through a Telegram channel looking for "easy money".

Following the instructions of the ruscists, the woman travelled around the area, where she tried to identify airfields used by the Ukrainian army aviation.

"In case of their detection, the attacker would install a hidden video camera nearby with additional power and remote access for the occupiers. In this way, the invaders hoped to track the presence and movement of Ukrainian helicopters," the statement said.

The SSU detained the enemy informant at the initial stage of her intelligence activity. Her crimes were documented.

The woman was detained red-handed when she was trying to set up a new "video trap" near a potential target.

The spy devices were neutralised in advance and special measures were taken to secure the locations of the Defence Forces.

During the search, a smartphone with evidence of criminal activity was seized from the woman.

She has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information on the deployment or movement of the Armed Forces committed under martial law).

The defendant is in custody without the right to be released on bail. She faces up to 8 years in prison.

