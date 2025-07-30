26-year-old mobilised soldier coordinated Russian strikes and prepared "breakthroughs" of occupiers, - SSU. PHOTOS

A Russian FSB agent was exposed in one of the combat units of the Defence Forces in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

It is a 26-year-old mobilised soldier who was recruited by the occupiers through the Telegram channel in search of "easy money".

"The agent agreed to cooperate with the enemy because he was looking for funds to cover his gambling debts. As the investigation established, the suspect was directing Russian air bombs and heavy artillery at the positions of his unit, which was holding back the ruscists' offensive in the area of Velykyi Burluk. After adjusting the enemy attacks, the defendant left the shelling zone in advance under false pretences," the statement said.

During such "exits beyond the perimeter", the man additionally collected data for the FSB on the location of nearby military units of the Defence Forces.

The Russian occupiers hoped that the information provided by the agent could be used to prepare so-called "breakthroughs" deep into the territory of Ukraine.

The Russian agent was detained red-handed by the SSU military counterintelligence when he was using his phone to record the location of Ukrainian defenders near the frontline.

During the searches, his smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized.







"The Security Service also identified the Russian curator of this agent. He was a native of Sevastopol, an employee of the Russian Federal Security Service, Suprunenko Oleksii Leonidovych, born on 20.08.1978. Previously, he worked in the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, but betrayed his oath and went over to the enemy. In addition, the SSU took comprehensive measures to secure the base points and routes of movement of Ukrainian troops in the relevant section of the frontline," they said.

The SSU served the Russian agent a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The supervisor of this agent from the FSB was also served with a suspicion of high treason.

The detainee is being held without bail and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

