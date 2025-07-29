SSU prevented assassination of Filimonov, commander of "Wolves of Da Vinci". VIDEO&PHOTOS

Security forces have prevented the contract killing of Serhii Filimonov, commander of the 108th separate battalion of the "Wolves of Da Vinci" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

The assassination attempt on Filimonov was prepared by the Russian Federal Security Service. For this purpose, the occupier's special services recruited a resident of the Dnipropetrovsk region under the guise of working for the SSU.

"False flag operations are a fairly new tactic for the Russian secret service. During recruitment talks, FSB representatives pose as SSU officers and set tasks for agents allegedly in the interests of Ukraine. This is exactly how an ATO participant from Kamianske fell for the "hook", who was convinced that on behalf of the SSU he had to neutralise a corrector working for Russia, not a Ukrainian military commander," the statement said.

The man received a call on one of the social networks from a representative of the Russian special service, who posed as an employee of the Security Service of Ukraine. During the conversation, she said that the online store where the defendant had previously ordered medicines was allegedly financing Russian troops.

"She used this fictitious information to accuse the Ukrainian of 'high treason' and informed him of an alleged criminal case against him. In order to increase psychological pressure, FSB representatives sent the man a fake summons for interrogation to the SSU. After that, he was offered allegedly "cooperation" with the Service in exchange for closing the criminal case. For this purpose, the defendant was sent an application form for admission to the SSU and instructed to come to Kyiv.

The FSB handlers manipulated the patriotic beliefs of the Ukrainian, who sincerely believed that he was helping the Ukrainian special service fight the enemy. In his correspondence with his liason, the man expressed his readiness to destroy the occupiers - even at the cost of his own life," the SSU said.

After arriving in Kyiv, the recruit was given a task: to rent an apartment in a residential complex where, according to the FSB, a Ukrainian military commander, who was to be eliminated, lived, and to start surveillance of Serhii Filimonov's car.

At the same time, the FSB officer presented the Ukrainian military officer as a "traitor" who was allegedly launching strikes against Kyiv. After one of the massive missile strikes on the capital, the curator convinced the defendant that the "object" he was monitoring was responsible for it.

The recruit regularly sent the curator photo reports on visual surveillance: photos from the yard of the house and a description of the military's movements.

Subsequently, the FSB supervisor gave the suspect the coordinates of a cache on the outskirts of Kyiv, where the automatic weapon was hidden. After receiving the Kalashnikov assault rifle, the man continued surveillance and later received instructions to eliminate the Ukrainian soldier.

SSU operatives detained the recruit when he was going outside with the weapon. During the search, they seized his mobile phone, from which the suspect was corresponding with his FSB supervisor.

The detainee has now been served a notice of suspicion under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal possession of weapons and ammunition.

