Russian FSB agent who directed airstrikes on Defense Forces headquarters sentenced to 15 years in prison – SSU

A member of the FSB spy network that the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) neutralized in summer 2024 in northern and eastern Ukraine has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Last year, SSU cyber specialists detained three Russian agents who adjusted missile and bomb strikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv. Among the enemy’s main targets were Defence Forces headquarters.

This spring, one of the detainees had already received a custodial sentence and is now serving it in a maximum‑security penal colony.

Another member of the FSB spy network has now been sentenced. He turned out to be a 40-year-old sawmill worker from Chernihiv who came to the occupiers’ attention while searching for "easy money" on Telegram channels.

After being recruited, he received assignments from a handler who oversaw the entire enemy cell. Acting on instructions from the Russian intelligence officer, the agent monitored the locations of Armed Forces and National Guard units in Kyiv and Chernihiv.

To do this, he "swept" the streets of the capital and the border city, photographing military sites with his phone and marking their coordinates on Google Maps.

SSU cyber specialists established that after each reconnaissance mission, the agent compiled a "report" and sent it to his handler via an anonymous messenger chat.

The Security Service apprehended the suspect "red-handed" while he was attempting to photograph one of the Armed Forces’ restricted facilities.

Authorities seized the suspect’s phone, which he used to gather intelligence and maintain covert contacts with the FSB.

Based on the evidence provided by cyber specialists and SSU investigators, the court found the agent guilty under Part 2, Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed during martial law).

