Murder of 3-year-old son of former MP Sobolev: sentences handed down to Lavreha, Tkachenko and Semenov. PHOTOS

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has announced a verdict in the case of the attempted murder of former Kyiv Regional Council deputy Viacheslav Sobolev and the murder of his 3-year-old son.

This was reported by the Court Reporter, Censor.NET informs.

Former ATO participant Andrii Lavreha was sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempted murder and negligent homicide. He partially pleaded guilty, saying that he did not intend to kill Sobolev, but only to intimidate him.

Yurii Tkachenko and Yevhen Semenov were sentenced to 13 years in prison for aiding and abetting the crime. They completely denied their guilt.

At the same time, Yusup Abuev, a suspect in the co-organisation of the crime, is on the wanted list. The customer of the crime has not yet been officially named.

















On the evening of 1 December 2019, in Kyiv, an unknown person opened fire at a black Range Rover at the intersection of Lev Tolstoy and Tarasivska streets . The man shot at citizen S., but the bullet hit a three-year-old boy who was also in the car. The child died on the way to the hospital.

Later, it became known that the three-year-old son of businessman and Kyiv Regional Council deputy Viacheslav Sobolev was killed.

On 2 December 2019, suspects were detained in the shooting of a Range Rover in Kyiv, which killed a 3-year-old child.

