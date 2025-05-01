ENG
Attempt was made on Sternenko’s life with firearm: SSU detained attacker. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine has prevented the murder of activist, volunteer and blogger Serhii Sternenko.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, he was attacked with a firearm. Thanks to the professional and immediate actions of the SSU officers, the attacker was detained on the spot.

Serhii Sternenko's life is not in danger at the moment," the statement said.

Attack on Serhiy Sternenko. Woman detained

Operational and investigative measures are currently underway.

As a reminder, on 1 May 2025, Serhii Sternenko reported that he had been attacked and injured.

